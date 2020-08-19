Bus services come to a grinding halt

With the flooding in Warangal, TSRTC bus services have come to a grinding halt for the past four days.

According to officials, the Warangal to Eturnagaram route sees the maximum number of buses running per day. However, after the floods, not a single service is running.

“The busiest route is the Warangal-Eturnagaram (in Mulugu district) route and a majority of the revenues in the region come from here. There are around 85 services here alone. About a lakh passengers take this route per day and TSRTC makes about ₹8 lakh revenue per day from here. This route has totally come to a standstill because of the flooding. A large number of passengers here are working class people. As of Wednesday, it has not been restored,” an official of the TSRTC who did not wish to be named said on Wednesday.

Some of the buses are being diverted from Warangal to Mulugu via Narsampet, where the detour is over 35 km, the official said. However, possible measures are being examined for resumption of services.

Meanwhile, the bus services in Hyderabad district continue to remain suspended.

An official in the know of developments said that apart from inter-district buses, there still is no clarity as to when city operations will be restored.

“We are yet to have clarity on when the services will resume. The final call will be taken by the State government. With the lockdown being relaxed, there is movement of people across the city and we are getting to understand that residents want the resumption of services,” another official said.

Meanwhile, trade unions of the TSRTC continued to demand that the corporation refer COVID positive cases to private hospitals for better treatment, even as they said that the TSRTC Hospital have a dedicated wing to treat coronavirus patients.