Bus service resumes, many routes off limits

A day after being suspended due to the rains that battered the city, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday resumed its city bus services.

“We ran the first shift but when it rained continuously, we had to halt the services. Many buses returned to their depots, and some were diverted to depots close by. On Thursday, we resumed service with around 600 buses,” a TSRTC official who did not wish to be identified said.

While services were resumed, the official said that due to water-logging, road blockages, and roads being inaccessible due to poor conditions and overflowing drains or lakes, a large number of routes are off limits.

“There is either limited or no service to or in areas in Old City and beyond like Bandlaguda, Balapur and other places. This is because of road conditions and inaccessible roads,” he said.

Officials said that the number of trips have also been reduced given the current condition. They will be increased in due course of time.

The rains took a toll on the occupancy as well. Officials estimated that buses witness occupancy of around 20%. They said that they were hopeful that this will increase as the situation becomes better.