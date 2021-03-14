Hyderabad

Bus driver booked for drunk driving

A police officials with the accused bus driver.  

A private bus driver was booked by the Narayanaguda traffic police for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Inspector B Chandra Mohan said that on Friday night while conducting an enforcement drive at YMCA circle, Narayanaguda, they stopped a Volvo Bus.

“When subjected to breathe analyser test, the driver, G Govardhanagiri’s (51), BAC level was 47mg /100ml that has exceeded the permissible BAC level of 35 mg /100 ml as mentioned in Section 185 (a) MV Act,” the officer said. The bus, belonging to Sadiq Travel of Anantapur, was proceeding to Hindupur from Hyderabad with five passengers. A case was registered and the vehicle was seized.

