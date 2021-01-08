Burnt body of woman found on RGIA campus

The charred body of a woman aged about 35 years was found in the bushes on the approach road to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning.
Passers-by who noticed the body alerted the airport security and local police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the remains to Osmania General Hospital morgue for preservation.
Initially, the investigators assumed that it was a case of homicide, but after analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area they suspect that the woman, whose identity was being established, ended her life.
Shamshabad DCP N. Prakash Reddy said that around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, the woman got down from an auto rickshaw near NMDC circle on the airport campus and went into the bushes.
“We suspect that she set herself ablaze as we found that she was carrying fuel in a bottle,” he said.
Mr. Reddy said that they are trying to identify the auto rickshaw for more leads on the victim. “The driver will be able to tell us where she boarded the vehicle and other details,” the officer said.
There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.
