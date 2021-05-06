Burglary attempt at Muthoot Dundigal branch

Miscreant could not enter strongroom; police rush after alarms alerted them

An unidentified man made an unsuccessful attempt to loot the Dundigal branch of the Muthoot Finance Company, here in the wee hours of Thursday.

His hour-long act to loot the gold and other valuables from the vaults of the major gold loan NBFC, was caught on the surveillance cameras installed on the premises.

According to Balanagar DCP P.V. Padmaja, a man gained entry into the Muthoot branch by making a hole in the four-inch wall on the front side. The branch is located on the first floor of a building near Gandimaisamma and the incident took place around 2.30 a.m.

“Though he was successful in making a hole and gaining entry into the branch, he could not break into the strongroom and the alarms went off,” she said.

Soon, the local police rushed to the spot, but by then he managed to escape.

Police said that the offender was only carrying a hammer and did not have either a gas cutter or any another equipment.

Clues team collected the fingerprints from the spot, and a dog squad team inspected the premises.

A man hunt was launched to identify and nab the offender.