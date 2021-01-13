Burglar arrested, gold jewellery worth ₹12 L seized

A ‘habitual’ house burglar was arrested here on Wednesday, and 23 tolas of diamond studded gold ornaments worth ₹12 lakh were recovered from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (east zone) apprehended the accused, Shaik Abdul Jaffar (50) alias Ahmed, an auto driver from Tolichowki, who was involved in 66 offences between 2006 and 2019. He was recently involved in two house burglary cases and a two-wheeler theft. The vehicle was also recovered.
After getting caught in all 66 cases by Telangana police, Ahmed shifted his base to Andhra Pradesh and committed offences in Guntur and Kurnool districts, police said.
The accused along with the seized property was handed over to Golconda police for further investigation.
In another case, the Task Force sleuths of south zone arrested a burglar and recovered 20 tolas of gold ornaments and an autorickshaw worth ₹10.5 lakh, apart from ₹3,000 in cash.
With the arrest of Habeeb Azmat, 28, from Kishanbagh, police detected three house burglary cases. His fugitive associate Shaik Sharooq, 24, an auto rickshaw driver from Chaderghat, was involved in more than 30 house break offences.
Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the accused committed the offences in the wee hours and targeted the houses of a particular community when the inmates went for prayers.
