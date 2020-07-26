Bund plantation to be taken up in Siddipet on a large scale

In a move to strengthen the bunds of various irrigation projects and tanks in the district, the administration has decided to take up bund plantation on a large scale.

Canals, tanks and reservoirs in the district will be identified for plantation and saplings will be planted in two or three rows depending on the availability of space. The officials have informed that as much as 556 km length of canals are attached to reservoirs in the district. For the main canals of Ranganaiksagar itself saplings need to be planted in about 80 km on the right main canal and left main canal. The length of Ranganaiksagar bund stretches for as much as 8.6 km and the agency that has been executing the project was directed to plant as many as 50,000 saplings as per agreement and so far about 5,000 saplings were planted.

There will be a mutual agreement between Forest Department and the project execution agency, with the latter planting the saplings and the government department to take care of them. Similarly, the canals from Ranganaiksagar to Mallannasagar and Mallannasagar to Kondapochamma will be planted with saplings and officials are enquiring about requirements.

Though it was planned to start the bund plantation for about 45 km from Chandlapur last week, it was hindered due to heavy rains and even the hired labour waited for half a day and then left home. The officials are planning to take up the job from this week. “We will be taking up the job shortly. The saplings that would grow vertically and strengthen the bund will be planted and we can see the results within few years,” District Forest Officer Mr. Sridhar Rao told The Hindu.