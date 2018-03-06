Bullet-proof bus for KCR’s convoy

The State government will purchase a new bus with all security features for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who is expected to commence his visit to the districts any time after the budget session of the legislature.

The new vehicle is in addition to the bullet-proof bus manufactured by JSPL with an estimated cost of ₹4 crore which had been included in the Chief Minister’s convoy more than three years ago.

A committee of senior officials headed by Transport Department Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma met here to discuss the operating standards along with security and technological features that should be put in place in the new vehicle, likely to cost around ₹7 crore according to preliminary estimates.

The committee comprising Home Department Principal Secretary Rajiv Trivedi, Intelligence IG Naveen Chand, GAD Secretary Arvinder Singh, RTC Joint Managing Director Ramana Rao and technical expert Srinivas among others as its members had been constituted to finalise the standard features and technological aides that should be included in the proposed vehicle. The committee discussed about the proposals that should be sent to the General Administration Department. It was decided to invite tenders from manufacturers for designing and manufacturing the new vehicle. The Transport Department is likely to complete the process and award the work to the firm quoting lowest bid.