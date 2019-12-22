Hyderabad

Bullet found in teen’s body

She had got admitted to NIMS complaining of backache

A bullet was found inside the body of an 18-year-old girl who got admitted at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science, Punjagutta, complaining of backache, baffling doctors and police .

The doctors, on operating upon Asma Begum from Jahanuma in Bahadurpura, found a bullet lodged near the spinal cord. Sources said that the girl consulted doctors at NIMS a month ago, who put her on conservative treatment. However, since her backache did not subside, doctors suggested diagnosis in which they found a foreign object. Based on the report, doctors took up minor operation and to their astonishment, they found a bullet. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon

“The injury appears to be more than one-year old. She recently got admitted in NIMS Hospital with a back problem,” said West Zone DCP AR Srinivas.

He said that she was not willing to share details about her bullet injury. Based on a complaint lodged by the hospital staff, a case was registered and a probe is on.

