January 12, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Nirmal municipality has reportedly locked a building that housed the Sub-Registrar office in Nirmal town for non-payment of property tax arrears of over ₹1 lakh.

According to sources, the action followed an official meeting to review the collection of property tax and recover arrears.

Sources, however, added that the office resumed regular tasks a while later for those who had booked slots for property registration.

