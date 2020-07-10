Building permissions extended by one year in Telangana

HYDERABAD

10 July 2020 20:59 IST

The extension will be applicable to all building permissions the expiry of which would be on or after March 25 this year, with the cap up to March 31 next year.

The State government has issued orders extending the validity of building approvals in GHMC, HMDA and all municipalities by 12 months, in view of the exceptionally difficult circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension will be applicable to all building permissions the expiry of which would be on or after March 25 this year, with the cap up to March 31 next year. The extension would be automatic and without any additional charges, the orders said.

Through another order, the government has permitted builders and developers to pay all fees and charges in instalments up to March 31 next year, also in view of the exceptional circumstances. The charges include building permit fee, betterment charges, development charges, and capitalisation charges.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the guidelines mentioned in the order, the fees and charges may be paid in four half yearly instalments starting with the first one at the time of obtaining permission. First instalment should be paid within 30 days of the date of receipt of intimation letter. In lieu of the remaining instalments, post dated cheques would be collected from the applicants.

Any developer or builder willing to pay the entire amount upfront would be offered 5% discount on the overall amount due. In case of default in payment of instalments as per post-dated cheques, 12% interest would be charged for the delayed period, the orders said.

Another order also included extension of payment of City Level Infrastructure Impact fee in instalments till further orders, with effect from March 7. The corresponding post-dated cheques may be obtained at the time of issuing building permissions, besides mortgage of additional 5% built-up area or 50% of the ground, first or second floor areas, whichever is less, over and above the statutory mortgage.