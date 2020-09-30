Building owner fined ₹1 lakh for allegedly releasing water onto service road

The management of Vasavi GP Trends, a building in Nanakramguda, was fined ₹ 1 lakh for allegedly releasing water accumulated in its basement onto the Outer Ring Road service road near the Hanuman temple, Cyberabad police said.
Police said commuters had complained of difficulties due to water release. Police visited the spot and asked the management to stop water release. However, they allegedly did not comply. Then, police wrote to the GHMC. After this, a fine of ₹ 1 lakh was imposed on the owner, Sudhakar Reddy.
Betting racket busted
The North Zone Task Force on Tuesday apprehended K Sudheer (46), a resident of East Marredpally, for allegedly organising an online cricket betting racket in Tukaramgate and sezied ₹45,000 and two mobile phones.
