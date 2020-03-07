Building No. 20 reopens, but DSM stays shut

Days after witnessing a COVID-19 scare, Building Number 20 in Mind Space of HiTec City was reopened on Friday following sanitisation and disinfection. But DSM, the company whose employee later tested negative for coronavirus, continues to remain closed.

It was on March 4 that panic-stricken employees of at least four companies in the building rushed outside after a screenshot of an e-mail to DSM employees went viral. The e-mail purportedly touched upon a company employee showing symptoms of coronavirus.

According to techies who work in the building, the premises were thrown open at 12 p.m. While staff started to trickle in, many either took the day off or preferred to work from home.

A techie working with tech giant Cognizant said that while his colleagues did go to office, many were instructed to report to work on Monday. “Team leaders spoke to those reporting to them. My team was asked to report on Monday. I do not know the reason for this, but it is safe to say that this is to allay fears of employees,” he said.

Employees of different companies said it was business as usual. While the tides of fear were receding, an undercurrent of concern over coronavirus lingered. “When the DSM news broke, there was panic. It is not easy to immediately get over that panic; it will take some time,” said V. Santosh (name changed) a techie working for a social media company.

Speaking to The Hindu, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan confirmed that DSM continues to remain closed. He added that he is monitoring the situation and is in contact with heads of companies in the building. “I have spoken to DSM. Monday and Tuesday are holidays for them because of Holi. They were given Friday off in view of the weekend ahead. They will open office after these holidays,” he said, adding that the situation in the building is normal and there is no reason to panic.