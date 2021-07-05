Building impact fee rationalised, 118 more roads become ‘commercial’

HYDERABAD

05 July 2021 20:56 IST

This fee structure is applicable to previously declared commercial roads and also supercedes the past rates

The State government has notified 118 roads spread across the twin cities as ‘commercial roads’ and also rationalised the impact fee to be paid whenever buildings permission is sought but also rejected plea to declare all 100-foot-wide roads to be declared as ‘commercial’ on Monday.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar in the official orders issued stated that the impact fee for commercial complexes, multiplex, malls, hotels, pubs, IT/ITES complexes, fuel filling stations and others will be 6% of registered land value or ₹ 300 per sq.ft for upto ground and first floor. It will be 3% of the registered land value or ₹150 per sq.ft for above ground plus first floor.

For hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutions, convenient shopping outlets, supermarkets, retail chains, residential building with mixed land usage facility, the fee would be 2% of the registered land value or ₹100 per sq.ft for up to ground plus one year and 1% of the registered land value or ₹50 per sq.ft for above ground and first floor.

This fee structure is applicable to the previously declared commercial roads also supercedes the past rates. The fees collected will be put into an escrow account for the Strategic Nala Development Programme or for improvement of stormwater drains. It will be in addition to the conversion charges and other fee to be paid in normal course and is applicable to all the pending cases.

Impact fee is not applicable to sites already earmarked for commercial use in Master Plan or zonal development plans. Existing commercial buildings located in now declared commercial roads will have to pay new impact fee along with the 33% compounding fee within three months from the date of issue of the order.

Vacant land owners will be encouraged to develop multilevel parking complexes in association with GHMC while site owners developing new commercial buildings will have to ensure mandatory parking space is available as per rules. Front setback will have to be kept open without any wall, fence or garden facing the road, should be of the same level as the footpath for free movement of people/vehicles and should not be used for visitors’ parking.

Cellar setback should be minimum of 7 metres if the front setback is more than 7 metres or the cellar/basement floor should be in tune with the building line with no setback allowed below the said setback area. Temporary or permanent sheds, security room, transformer, ramp or generator are allowed in the front setback. If the site abuts more than one road, the other side too has to follow the same rules, the orders said.

New commercial roads are in areas of Kapra, L.B. Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar, Hayathnagar, Falaknuma, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubillee Hills, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Poppalguda, Kokapet and Gajularamaram.