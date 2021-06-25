Building debris processing units in all urban clusters: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao at the inauguration of the construction and demolition debris processing unit in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

25 June 2021 21:14 IST

Second construction and demolition waste processing facility inaugurated in Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao has announced that construction and demolition waste processing facilities will be set up in all cities in the State.

Along the lines of the two commissioned in Hyderabad, more plants will be established for other urban clusters too, he said, after inaugurating the second such facility in the city at Fathullaguda of Nagole here on Friday.

Mr. Rama Rao also announced a toll free number for shifting of construction and demolition debris to the processing facilities. Those seeking transfer of demolition waste by GHMC may call 18001201159, he said, after inaugurating the C&D waste processing unit at Fathullaguda.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rama Rao said this is the second plant in the city after the one at Jeedimetla for treatment of construction debris.

Like Jeedimetla, the Fathullaguda plant too has been set up in Public-Private-Partnership model, and can process up to 500 metric tonnes of waste per day.

Two more such processing facilities will be established in the city in the coming days, Mr. Rama Rao said, and urged people to shed the habit of dumping the debris in storm water drains and lakes.

Speaking of solid waste management initiatives, Mr. Rama Rao noted that the collection of solid waste has increased to 7,500 metric tonnes from 3,000 MT, thanks to the multiple measures taken by GHMC to collect it more efficiently.

Garbage collection points have been raised to 70, which will further be increased to 100 in future. Garbage transfer has been modernised by introducing 90 state-of-the-art transport vehicles.

A 20 megawatt waste-to-energy plant has been established in Jawaharnagar dump yard, and one more 28 megawatt plant too will be established soon. Wet garbage is being used for production of compost, Mr. Rama Rao said.

He reminded that flyovers and underpasses are being built in L.B.Nagar with an expenditure of ₹450 crore. In order to prevent flooding during heavy rains, administrative sanction has been given for nala development works to the tune of ₹858 crore.

Legislators D.Sudheer Reddy, E.Mallesham, B.Dayanand and others participated in the meeting.