Builder asked to pay ₹1.29 lakh for delay in handing over house

Home-buyers, who were given possession of a flat much after the date prescribed in the agreement, were in for a relief after the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed the developer to pay ₹1,29,600 as compensation and another ₹1 lakh for causing ‘hardship’ to them.

The Commission was dealing with a complaint filed by Vegunta Satyavathi and her husband Vegunta Praveen Babu who bought a flat at Gachibowli. The respondents are Mantri Developers Private Limited and its office-bearers.

The complainants stated that they entered into an agreement with the respondents in September 2009 and made the required payments. The developers were to give possession of the flat on or before December 31, 2011, but failed to do so. The complainants claimed that despite making all payments, not handing over the flat is deficiency in service.

Occupancy certificate

For their part, the respondents maintained redressal of disputes should be directed to an arbitrator. They stated that the delay in construction was intimated to the complainant and was on account of several reasons. An occupancy certificate has been obtained and possession has been handed over.

Taking into consideration the evidence and arguments, the Commission noted that the respondents attributed the delay to agitations, strikes and public disturbances on account of separate statehood for Telangana.

They sought to term this as ‘force majeure’.

The Commission also noted that while the respondents had proposed to pay compensation of ₹3 per square feet in case the flat is not handed over to the buyers on or before December 31, 2011, they have not ‘filed a piece of paper to show their readiness to pay compensation’.

While directing the respondents to pay compensation, the Commission imposed costs of ₹10,000.