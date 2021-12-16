Build a memorial for Rosaiah, Cong. leaders tell govt.

Leaders from various parties attend remembrance meeting

The remembrance meet of former Chief Minister K. Rosaiah, held at a convention centre on Wednesday, saw leaders from various political parties, including his Cabinet colleagues in various governments, recalling the commitment, dynamism and dedication of the leader towards public service and political life.

It was attended by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former Ministers K. Jana Reddy, V. Hanmanth Rao, Raghuveera Reddy; former MPs KVP Ramchander Rao and T. Subbirami Reddy among others. The leaders also shared some anecdotes and their personal interactions with Rosaiah.

Describing him as a tall leader, Mr. Revanth Reddy said he was no less than any Chief Minister that the combined Andhra Pradesh had seen and suggested to the Telangana government to allocate a memorial for him in Hyderabad. He recalled how he stood to benefit from the advise that MLAs need to prepare for debates in the Assembly if the point has to be put across strongly.

Former Minister Raghuveera Reddy said Rosaiah was the only MLA who might have visited all the mandals in the combined Andhra Pradesh, and both AP and Telangana governments should take proper initiatives to ensure he is remembered forever. Young politicians should pick up lessons from his political life and speeches in the Assembly, he said.

Mr. Ramchander Rao said he was loyal to the core and recalled how he immediately resigned as the Chief Minister when AICC president Sonia Gandhi asked him to step down. He backed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s demand that a memorial be constructed in the name of Mr. Rosaiah. Mr. Hanmanth Rao said Rosaiah wanted to resign during the political crisis emerging out of Telangana agitation but he advised against it saying he cannot leave a position given by Sonia Gandhi. Recalling his days as a Minister when Mr. Rosaiah was in the opposition, Mr. Jana Reddy said he used to get nervous with the bombardment of questions from the late leader. However, after the sessions he always got appreciation from Mr. Rosaiah for deftly handling the questions.