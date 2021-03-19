Budget will take State on the growth path: TRS

Ministers and TRS leaders hailed the budget as revolutionary during the Covid pandemic and said it is a perfect mix of development and welfare to take Telangana on the growth path.

Power Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that with more than 50% of the budget allocations earmarked for agriculture and allied sectors, it shows a direction to the entire country for long term growth.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said the allocations to irrigation sector and new lift irrigation schemes reflects Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's love for farmers. He thanked the Chief Minister for Chittapur lift irrigation scheme in Balkonda. Minister for Child and Welfare and Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod said an increase of ₹200 crore for women and child welfare is welcome. Similarly, no State runs 53 residential colleges for women and it shows the commitment of the TRS government, she said.

TRS Malkajgiri Parliament incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said ₹4,000 crore for revitalisation of the school education sector would go a longway in shaping the State's future.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his continuing support to the revolutionary Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday thanked the Chief Minister and Finance Minister T Harish Rao for allocating ₹3,000 crore to the Telangana Road Transport Corporation.

Mr Kumar described the allocation as a positive development and said that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, despite the pandemic, is now offering better services and is sensitive to the needs of its passengers.