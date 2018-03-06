Budget session of TS legislature from March 12

The budget session of the State Legislature will start on March 12. Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has issued separate notifications summoning the Assembly and Legislative Council for the budget session on Monday. The session is scheduled to start with the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature and this will be followed by the meeting of the Business Advisory Council the same day.

Finance Minister Eatala Rajender is likely to table the State budget in the Assembly on March 15 after the legislature concludes the debate on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi has directed the officials concerned to upload the replies tendered by Ministers for the questions raised by members in the Assembly and the Council onto the legislature secretariat website.

The Chief Secretary, who reviewed the arrangements for the conduct of the budget session, wanted officials to upload replies relating to questions raised under Rule 74, Rule 344 as well as the Zero Hour mentions made by the members from the second session to eighth session. Steps had been taken to provide login identity and passwords to all the departments and the concerned should not delay uploading the answers given by the Ministers on the website, he said.

The departments should also finalise reports precisely mentioning about the synergy between different departments, performance indicators and the achievements so far. The departments have been asked to nominate nodal officers to coordinate with legislature officials.