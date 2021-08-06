Budget schools seek ‘Teacher Bandhu’

Hyderabad

06 August 2021 20:36 IST

A scheme on the lines of one by AP sought

The Telangana Recognised Schools Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged the government to introduce a scheme on the lines of “Amma Vadi” of the Andhra Pradesh government to save ‘budget schools’ from extinction.

TRSMA president, Kandala Papi Reddy, general secretary S.N. Reddy, treasurer K. Sreekanth Reddy and spokesperson Chinthala Ramchander felt that “Teacher Bandhu” on the lines of Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu should be launched to save about two lakh teachers in the private budget schools. Budget schools numbering about 8,000 in Telangana were saving the government from the burden of thousands of crores assuming that the government spends ₹50,000 on each student in government schools.

“We provide quality education at an affordable price ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 per month in cities, small towns and rural areas, and our schools should be protected,” Mr. Kandala Papi Reddy said. He said parents and people in society were unfortunately equating these budget schools with corporate schools and international schools that collect exorbitant fee.

Mr. Reddy said the budget schools played a crucial role in the Telangana agitation extending active support to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRSMA expected the government to support them when corporate schools were expanding into rural areas, putting burden on parents through their marketing strategies.

He appreciated the government for supporting private teachers with ₹2,000 and 25 kg of rice in April, May and June this year but it had been stopped for July and August. “We hope the government continues it till the offline classes are held and hold teachers in the profession for the students’ future,” he said.

Stating that the demands of TRSMA budget schools were reasonable, Mr. S.N. Reddy wanted the government to provide health cards to all private teachers, reduction in property tax and shifting the power charges category from category 2 to 7 apart from abolishing property and water taxes completely for the Coronavirus period.

Mr. Ramchander and Sreekanth Reddy said the government should conduct exams even if they wre online, students should not be blindly promoted as it would play havoc with their learning capabilities.