Budget schools seek relief from govt.

Hyderabad

24 August 2021 20:29 IST

The Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to waive off property tax and vehicle tax for budget schools to overcome the financial losses they suffered due to closure of schools.

A team of TRSMA participating in the 8th National Council Meeting of Private Schools and Children Welfare Association in New Delhi welcomed the government’s decision to open schools to ensure that children don’t lose out on academics. The team, which is in New Delhi, under the Chairmanship of TRSMA Kandala Papi Reddy and consisting of S.N. Reddy, Chintala Ramchander, Sreekanth Reddy and Ramchandra Reddy also urged the government to shift them from Category 2 to 7 of electricity charges to give some relief to the schools. They also urged the government to extend recognition of schools for two years in the interest of SSC students.

Mr. Papi Reddy also sought financial assistance of ₹ 10 lakh to the teachers who have lost lives during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Protest in Delhi

The National Independent Schools Alliance (NISA), a platform that brings together Budget Private Schools (BPS), has decided to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Teachers Day on September 5 to seek the attention of the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of all States on the suicides of teachers and school managements due to COVID-19 losses.

Kulbhushan Sharma, president of NISA said that several teachers and correspondents of budget schools committed suicide unable to bear the losses. He referred to the suicide of Subramanyam and his wife Rohini from Kovilakuntla in Kurnool District and Pradeep of Jagityal District and said the situation was highly disturbing.

He said there was an educational emergency situation in the country with thousands of school owners who took loan from private financiers and banks unable to pay the loans. He urged both the Central and State governments to come up with some financial support solutions to help about five lakh budget schools in India that charge less than ₹ 1,000 as tuition fee.

Y. Shekar Rao, President of TRSMA said the NISA has sent a representation to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister many times but didn’t get any response. He said the traders who were not part of Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) were added to the government scheme to avail the loans but not educators.