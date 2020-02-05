Budget discussed threadbare

Tax experts, industry leaders as well as veteran bureaucrats who had held important posts on Tuesday hailed a few of the Union budget 2020-21 proposals while seeking to be critical of some others, including a lesser devolution to States, reduction in allocation towards MGNREGS and missing an opportunity to spur demand.

ASCI chairman and former Union Home Secretary K. Padmanabhaiah said lesser devolution is bound to affect growth of infrastructure in the States. Telangana State Council of industry body FICCI, in association with ASCI and BDO India, had organised the post-budget symposium here.

Pointing out that the budget came amid an economic slowdown and rising unemployment, he said expectations from it were high. Many viewed it as an opportunity for the government to spur consumption. He welcomed the budget for measures aimed at encouraging startups and the proposal to have Taxpayers’ Charter.

Chairman of FICCI-Telangana State Council T. Muralidharan said it was time the government acknowledged role of entrepreneurs in the country’s development and improved credit flow to MSMEs.

ASCI Director General S.K. Pattanayak said MGNREGS expenditure has been reduced by ₹10,000 crore and the budget is silent on Farmer Producer Organisations. Making a presentation on the direct tax proposals, BDO Partner (Tax and Regulatory Services) Pradeep Kasthala said taxpayers switching to the new, simplified personal tax regime have an option of reverting to the old regime. Some of the tax proposals are likely to take more time and efforts in terms of planning and compliance.

Partner, Indirect Taxes of BDO-India Abhinav Shrivastava said the budget has increased customs duty rates on certain products that are also made in India to boost domestic manufacturing. The duty on certain components that are imported and used by manufacturers in the country has been reduced. Centre director of CEEUGID V.S. Chary spoke on the proposals related to urban development.