Budget disappoints traders: TS trade body

The Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade said the Union Budget 2021-22 has disappointed traders.
TSFCCT president Prakash Ammanabolu said this while hailing the Budget as being growth oriented with higher allocation for agriculture, health, infrastructure and social welfare.
In a statement, he said the traders had high hopes from the budget, in terms of getting relief, as the COVID pandemic had affected their business severely. The traders did not get any financial assistance in the ₹20 crore package unveiled by the Centre during the pandemic.
Noting that despite traders representing the issue to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister, he said there are no incentive/subsidy or financial assistance for the traders in the Budget. Traders would like to be beneficiaries under the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.
Boost to health, infra
The focus of the Budget on health, agriculture, infrastructure and education sectors was welcomed by adviser of SME Chambers of India for AP and Telangana States Ajai Agarwal. The middle class has been disappointed as there is no change in the tax slab. The budget has been made keeping in mind elections in five States, he said in a statement.
