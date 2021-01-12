Budding chefs whip up Sankranti dishes

Hyderabad

Jackfruit biryani, Bellam charu, Bobbatlu among the signature items on offer

To encourage students to showcase their culinary skills and learn more about different cultures and traditions of the country, Regency College of Hotel Management arranged a food festival to celebrate the upcoming Sankranti festival.

A beautiful display of a village ‘Tirunallu’ was depicted by the students on the occasion. Makar Sankranti involves a host of signature delicacies prepared exclusively to celebrate the festival with sesame and jaggery, and using them as base, the young chefs of Regency prepared 150 dishes which included the lip-smacking Arisalu, Bobbatlu and Jantikalu, festival starters Chegodi and Murkulu as well as 30 varieties of pickles.

The entire food preparation and display was so appealing that it made many heads turn. Jackfruit biryani, Kaju Munnkaya curry, Bellam charu, Sajja Rottelu and many such authentic items were served. All the savouries were served on banana leaf, said principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy.

Telangana Chef Association president Dharmender Lamba and well-known chefs Naveen Nagaraj, Ramesh Chandra and Yadagiri from Hands in Hospitality, Sathyam from Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Indian-American restaurateur and entrepreneur of 21 Spices in Florida Asif, and Praveen from Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, were the guests.

The students were dressed in festive attire — boys in Pancha Kattu and girls in traditional Langa Voni. ‘Basavanna’ and ‘Hari Dasu’ who are an integral part of the festival also enlightened the students.