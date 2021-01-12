Budding chefs whip up Sankranti dishes

To encourage students to showcase their culinary skills and learn more about different cultures and traditions of the country, Regency College of Hotel Management arranged a food festival to celebrate the upcoming Sankranti festival.
A beautiful display of a village ‘Tirunallu’ was depicted by the students on the occasion. Makar Sankranti involves a host of signature delicacies prepared exclusively to celebrate the festival with sesame and jaggery, and using them as base, the young chefs of Regency prepared 150 dishes which included the lip-smacking Arisalu, Bobbatlu and Jantikalu, festival starters Chegodi and Murkulu as well as 30 varieties of pickles.
The entire food preparation and display was so appealing that it made many heads turn. Jackfruit biryani, Kaju Munnkaya curry, Bellam charu, Sajja Rottelu and many such authentic items were served. All the savouries were served on banana leaf, said principal P. Ramesh Kumar Reddy.
Telangana Chef Association president Dharmender Lamba and well-known chefs Naveen Nagaraj, Ramesh Chandra and Yadagiri from Hands in Hospitality, Sathyam from Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Indian-American restaurateur and entrepreneur of 21 Spices in Florida Asif, and Praveen from Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, were the guests.
The students were dressed in festive attire — boys in Pancha Kattu and girls in traditional Langa Voni. ‘Basavanna’ and ‘Hari Dasu’ who are an integral part of the festival also enlightened the students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath