ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha statue to be part of Manair River Front Development Project in Telangana

July 12, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A Buddha statue will come up near the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) as part of the prestigious Manair River Front Development Project in Karimnagar, said Backward Classes Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar.

He was speaking at the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on July 11. The status of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the district was reviewed in the meeting. Collector R.V. Karnan presided over the meeting.

The Minister said the State government’s flagship Dalit Bandhu scheme is transforming Dalits into entrepreneurs by providing one-time capital assistance of ₹10 lakh per SC family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The BRS government is steadfastly striving for the economic empowerment of Dalits and strictly enforcing the Dalit protection law to prevent all forms of atrocities against them. The Collector said an amount of ₹37.28 lakh had been disbursed to the victims of atrocities as compensation as per the provisions of the SC/ST (POA) Act so far this year.

Of the total 58 cases registered under the Act this year, 10 were found to be false and chargesheets were filed in 13 cases and the remaining 35 cases are under investigation.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US