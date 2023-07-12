Buddha statue to be part of Manair River Front Development Project in Telangana

July 12, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

A Buddha statue will come up near the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) as part of the prestigious Manair River Front Development Project in Karimnagar, said Backward Classes Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar.

He was speaking at the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting held here on July 11. The status of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the district was reviewed in the meeting. Collector R.V. Karnan presided over the meeting.

The Minister said the State government’s flagship Dalit Bandhu scheme is transforming Dalits into entrepreneurs by providing one-time capital assistance of ₹10 lakh per SC family.

The BRS government is steadfastly striving for the economic empowerment of Dalits and strictly enforcing the Dalit protection law to prevent all forms of atrocities against them. The Collector said an amount of ₹37.28 lakh had been disbursed to the victims of atrocities as compensation as per the provisions of the SC/ST (POA) Act so far this year.

Of the total 58 cases registered under the Act this year, 10 were found to be false and chargesheets were filed in 13 cases and the remaining 35 cases are under investigation.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner L Subbarayudu and others were present.