Buddha Murali gets additional charge as State CIC

State Information Commission under the RTI Act, Buddha Murali has been placed under full additional charge as Chief Information Commissioner.

The development follows the existing Chief Information Commissioner Soma Raja Sadaram demitting office after expiry of his term in the post on Monday.

Mr. Murali will hold the charge until further orders are issued. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar visited the office of the Chief Information Commissioner and perused the appeals received by each department.

He assured that the government would initiate necessary steps to strengthen the RTI in the departments.

Mr. Raja Sadaram briefed the Chief Secretary about the need to strengthen disposal of first appeals in the department concerned so that issues do not escalate to the commission. He said that 9,058 out of the 15,350 appeals received during his tenure had been disposed of as were the 4,780 complaints out of the 9,410 complaints received by the commission.