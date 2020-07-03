BTPS second unit starts commercial operation

The commercial operation of the second unit of 4×270 MW Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) near Manuguru in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district commenced on Friday. The first unit of the project owned by TS-Genco commenced its commercial operation early last month.

Minister G. Jagadish Reddy announced here on Friday the commencement of commercial operation of the BTPS second unit. He stated that plans are afoot to commission the remaining two units of the generating station soon. Officials of TS-Genco stated that the remaining two units would go on commercial operation by December-end.

The first unit of BTPS has already generated over 200 million units of energy and supplied it to the grid from May 15, when it started generating in-firm power before the commercial operation.