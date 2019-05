B.Tech dropout held for burglaries

An engineering dropout involved in 14 house burglaries was arrested on Friday. Nenavath Vinod Kumar (25) alias Akhilesh Kumar, a cabbie from Mallapur of Balapur, was earlier involved in 28 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda Commissonerates. Preventive Detention (PD) Act was twice invoked against him, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

Vinod , who discontinued his B.Tech from AVN Engineering College, committed 14 house burglaries after he was released from jail in January. Police recovered 53.4 tolas of gold ornaments, 1 kg silver articles, ₹41,000 cash, four laptops, an expensive wristwatch and a bike from his possession.

Mr. Kumar said that a case was also registered against two stolen property receivers.