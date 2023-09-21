BSV breaks ground for ₹200 crore bio-pharmaceutical plant at Genome Valley 

September 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Biotech firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) broke ground for a ₹200 crore bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing plant at Genome Valley in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The facility, to come up on 10 acres, will produce women’s health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins and hormones. It will cater to domestic and export markets, BSV said in a release.

With the facility, BSV aims to increase its capacity to produce injectables with the commissioning of the fill-finish formulation line in phase 1 and an additional multi-product line in phase 2 of the project. In a release, the company said it aims to provide long-term employment opportunities to the people of Telangana as well as upskilling of capabilities.

BSV has a manufacturing plant in Ambernath, Maharashtra, which caters to domestic and more than 80 export markets and a manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany, which serves the international markets.

Industries and IT Minister K.T Rama Rao, who participated in the ground-breaking programme, said that BSV’s decision to host the facility here reflects the huge opportunity, potential and comprehensive ecosystem that Genome Valley offers to the Life Sciences sector.

Genome Valley is an organised cluster for Life Sciences research and development and clean manufacturing activities consists of industrial or knowledge parks, special economic zones, multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities. It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals, the company said.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Genome Valley ecosystem that promotes research and innovation and provides a conducive scientific temper for bio-pharma companies to operate,” BSV MD and CEO Sanjiv Navangul said.

