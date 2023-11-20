HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSP State chief condemns attack on party candidate in Suryapet

Three suffer injuries as tent collapses during BSP meeting in Vemulawada

November 20, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president R.S. Praveen Kumar has alleged that the feudal forces were conspiring to defeat the BSP candidates in the fray for the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

Addressing an election meeting in Vemulawada, Mr Praveen Kumar condemned the attack on the BSP candidate Janaiah by an axe-wielding person in Suryapet district on Sunday night. He alleged that the bid on the life of Mr Janaiah revealed the conspiracies to prevent the BSP candidates from conducting electioneering. Those averse to the empowerment of weaker sections are trying to create hurdles for the BSP candidates during the election campaign, he said, alleging that the ruling BRS leaders were unable to digest the overwhelming response to the meetings of the BSP candidates from all sections of people.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman suffered injuries when a portion of a tent at the venue of the BSP election meeting collapsed due to strong winds in the temple town. According to sources, one of them sustained an injury on forehead from an uprooted iron pole. They were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

In a statement, Mr Praveen Kumar said the party will bear the medical expenses of the injured trio.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.