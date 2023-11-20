BSP State chief condemns attack on party candidate in Suryapet

November 20, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State president R.S. Praveen Kumar has alleged that the feudal forces were conspiring to defeat the BSP candidates in the fray for the November 30 Assembly elections in Telangana.

Addressing an election meeting in Vemulawada, Mr Praveen Kumar condemned the attack on the BSP candidate Janaiah by an axe-wielding person in Suryapet district on Sunday night. He alleged that the bid on the life of Mr Janaiah revealed the conspiracies to prevent the BSP candidates from conducting electioneering. Those averse to the empowerment of weaker sections are trying to create hurdles for the BSP candidates during the election campaign, he said, alleging that the ruling BRS leaders were unable to digest the overwhelming response to the meetings of the BSP candidates from all sections of people.

Meanwhile, three persons including a woman suffered injuries when a portion of a tent at the venue of the BSP election meeting collapsed due to strong winds in the temple town. According to sources, one of them sustained an injury on forehead from an uprooted iron pole. They were shifted to a local hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

In a statement, Mr Praveen Kumar said the party will bear the medical expenses of the injured trio.