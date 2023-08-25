BRS’s rout in the upcoming Assembly polls is certain: Bandi Sanjay

August 25, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has alleged that Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao hurriedly announced the list of BRS candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly constituencies containing the names of most of the party’s sitting MLAs to keep the party’s flock together.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said: “The sudden decision was taken after getting wind of the move on the part of several of its sitting MLAs to join the BJP.”

Alleging that almost half of the BRS candidates, whose names declared by the BRS leadership, will not get the B-forms, he said: “The BRS’s ploy is to deny B-forms to several of them, including those facing allegations of collecting commissions from the beneficiaries of the government schemes.”

He further accused the BRS leadership of funding around 30 Congress party ticket aspirants as part of a clandestine deal to take their help to come to power again.

“Despite the BRS’s desperate attempts to win the upcoming elections by any means, the ruling party will face a rout at the hustings,” he said.

Several BJP MLAs from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Assam met Mr. Sanjay in Karimnagar on Friday as part of the party’s ‘Pravasi Vidhayak Abhiyan’.

