BRS’s Jagtial municipal chairperson Shravani resigns

January 25, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - JAGTIAL

In a sudden move, Jagtial municipal chairperson B,. Shravani of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) resigned from the civic chief post on Wednesday.

The move comes just five days after the civic body chaired by Ms. Shravani passed a unanimous resolution rejecting the contentious draft master plan for the town following widespread protests by farmers of six villages surrounding the town demanding its withdrawal.

Announcing her resignation to the chairperson post with still around two years left in her five-year tenure, at a press conference, a sobbing Ms. Shravani blamed BRS MLA from Jagtial M. Sanjay Kumar for her decision to quit the post.

She charged Mr. Sanjay with curtailing her liberty to function independently as a municipal chairperson and creating obstacles in discharging her designated duties in a dictatorial manner.

“I had kept quiet despite facing insults for the last three years as a loyal party cadre, but am compelled to resign from the municipal chairperson post with no respite from subjugation,” she said alleging that the suppression of individual liberty of a BC woman elected representative was a dark day in the history of the revolutionary land of Jagtial.

Meanwhile, sources close to Mr Sanjay denied the charges levelled against him.