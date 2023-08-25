BRS will bite the dust in Assembly polls: Eatala Rajender

August 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KHAMMAM

State BJP election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said that the ruling BRS will draw a blank in erstwhile composite Khammam district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The progressive people of the leading agricultural and the predominantly tribal district of Telangana will make the repressive BRS regime bite the dust in the Assembly polls,” Mr. Rajender said while addressing the media in Khammam on Friday.

He was in the town to review the arrangements for the BJP public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on August 27.

He said that a roadmap for bailing out the distraught farmers of Telangana from the vicious cycle of debt and providing an impetus to the farm sector will be unveiled during Sunday’s public meeting.

“The BRS regime deprived farmers of micro irrigation equipment and tools besides the Centre’s PM Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) while falsely projecting itself as a pro-farmer government,” he charged. He further alleged that several chilli farmers were handcuffed, and tribal farmers driven away from their land and implicated in false cases in Khammam district in the last nine years of the BRS regime.

He lashed out at the BRS leadership accusing it of dumping crores of rupees in the constituencies to win the Assembly elections by hook or by crook due to the “growing disenchantment among people against its misrule”.