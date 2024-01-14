GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRS trying to topple Congress govt.: Bandi Sanjay

‘BRS has coverts in Congress’

January 14, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the BRS leadership was trying to topple the Congress government in Telangana.

The Congress regime in the State is at the risk of collapse anytime after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sanjay said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he alleged that BRS has several coverts in the Congress, whose election expenditure was funded by the former in the Assembly polls. Several Congress MLAs are in touch with BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he charged.

He also said that the BRS is a spent force and there is no clarity over its status as a regional or national party. “It is imperative to elect BJP candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to get additional funds. Any vote to Congress or BRS will go in vain and aggravate the financial woes of the State,” he said.

Alleging that around 48 lakh farmers were grappling with financial constraints due to the delay in Rythu Bandhu funds, he asserted that the Narendra Modi leadership alone will help bail out the State from the financial crisis.

He termed the allegations by the Congress against the BJP of politicising the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya as baseless and politically motivated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.