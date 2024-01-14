BRS trying to topple Congress govt.: Bandi Sanjay

January 14, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the BRS leadership was trying to topple the Congress government in Telangana.

The Congress regime in the State is at the risk of collapse anytime after the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Sanjay said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he alleged that BRS has several coverts in the Congress, whose election expenditure was funded by the former in the Assembly polls. Several Congress MLAs are in touch with BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he charged.

He also said that the BRS is a spent force and there is no clarity over its status as a regional or national party. “It is imperative to elect BJP candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to get additional funds. Any vote to Congress or BRS will go in vain and aggravate the financial woes of the State,” he said.

Alleging that around 48 lakh farmers were grappling with financial constraints due to the delay in Rythu Bandhu funds, he asserted that the Narendra Modi leadership alone will help bail out the State from the financial crisis.

He termed the allegations by the Congress against the BJP of politicising the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya as baseless and politically motivated.