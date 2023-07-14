BRS taking undue credit for proposed RoB in Karimnagar, says BJP

July 14, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The BJP district committee has charged the ruling BRS leaders with falsely taking credit for the proposed Road over Bridge (RoB) at Theegalaguttapalli in Karimnagar for “political mileage.”

Several BJP functionaries led by party district president Krishna Reddy performed ‘Palabhishekam’ to the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay here on Thursday, according to a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Krishna Reddy said the RoB was sanctioned under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme (Setu Bandhan programme) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre owing to the persistent efforts of Mr Sanjay.

The persons at the helm in the BRS dispensation remained callous to the daily ordeal of road-users at the railway level crossing over the past nine years, he charged, alleging that a patient died in an ambulance after the vehicle got stuck in traffic due to the closure of the gate at the railway level crossing last week. He further alleged that the foundation stone for the RoB was laid without giving proper intimation to Mr Sanjay, the BJP MP from Karimnagar, while the latter was away from the town.

A host of BJP functionaries including K Srinivas, M Satish, and others were present.