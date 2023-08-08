BRS rule a golden era of all-encompassing welfare: KTR

August 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has said the BRS regime’s plethora of welfare initiatives heralded a golden era of welfare in Telangana in the last nine years.

The range of welfare schemes, be it the KCR kits or the Aasara pension scheme, covered all sections of society and people of all age groups, he asserted, saying people would encourage and bless the BRS’s all-encompassing welfare and development endeavours.

He was speaking at a meeting held in Sircilla on Tuesday in connection with disbursement of cheques worth ₹1 lakh each to as many as 600 members of the Backward Classes artisans/vocational communities as grant to make them economically self-reliant.

Terming the recently launched scheme meant for the most backward classes a continuous programme, the Minister said the grant of ₹1 lakh each would be extended to all 10,000 applicants in Rajanna Sircilla district in a phased manner.

Rajanna Sircilla district had witnessed phenomenal growth across all sectors in the last nine years, he said, adding that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate a medical college in Sircilla next month.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated the Early Intervention Centre and the Dialysis Centre at the government area hospital, Nandi Kaman junction, 24kw cattle dung-based bio-gas plant, Mulavagu bund park and other development works in Vemulawada.

He laid the foundation stones for Gudicheruvu beautification, Baddi Pochamma temple mandapam and 100-bed choultry in the temple town.

The Minister inaugurated as many as 42 double bedroom houses in Chinthalathanda gram panchayat.

Vemulwada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, and Rajanna Sircilla Collector Anuraag Jayanti were present.

