BRS resorting to ‘attention diversion tactics’: Bandi Sanjay

May 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has charged the BRS regime with spending huge sums of public money in the name of decennial celebrations of Telangana Formation Day in an ‘extravagant manner’ in a bid to divert people’s attention from its ‘misrule.’

Speaking to the media after launching various development works under MPLADS in 10th and 21st divisions here on Friday, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the BRS dispensation miserably failed to provide relief to the distressed farmers hard hit by the unseasonal rains earlier this summer.

The persons at the helm in the BRS regime owe an explanation to people of the State for their failure to deliver on the promises such as two-bedroom houses to all homeless people, jobs and unemployment allowance to unemployed youths, he charged.

All sections of people are vexed with the BRS’s misrule and to cover up its failures, the ruling BRS is resorting to attention diversion tactics in this election year, Mr. Sanjay alleged.

A month-long mass contact programme titled “Jan Sampark Abhiyan” will be organised from June 30 to July 30 across the State to highlight the welfare and development initiatives of Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, he added.

Mr. Sanjay called upon unemployed youth to participate in the “Nirudyoga March” to be held in Khammam on May 27 to press for judicial probe into the TSPSC recruitment exam paper leak case and ₹1 lakh compensation each to the distraught unemployed youths.

