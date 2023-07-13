BRS regime revitalised agriculture sector ‘neglected’ by successive Congress governments: MLA

July 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

BRS MLA from Vemulawada Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu has said K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s landmark farmer-centric schemes such as 24x7 free power supply for agriculture and rapid expansion of irrigation facilities revitalised the farm sector, making it a productive endeavour in the last nine years.

Addressing a demonstration held in protest against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s recent comments on free power supply to farmers, in Vemulawada on Thursday, Mr Ramesh lashed out at successive Congress governments for “neglecting” agriculture in Telangana, before formation of the State.

“The pro-farmer BRS regime revived the crisis-ridden agriculture sector and revitalized it by implementing a plethora of pro-farmer measures,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said people of other States were welcoming the leadership of Mr Chandrasekhar Rao inspired by the “path-breaking” welfare schemes in Telangana and his resolve to save the country from BJP “misrule.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.