BRS regime on ‘selling spree’, says Eatala

We are not against development but will not allow snatching away farmers’ lands in the guise of master plans, says BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA

August 17, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender with former MLA of Nirmal A. Maheshwar Reddy who is on an indefinite fast in protest against the draft new master plan of Nirmal Municipality in Nirmal on Thursday.

BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender has charged the BRS dispensation with turning into a ‘real estate agent’ by resorting to a ‘selling spree’ of government and assigned lands in and around Hyderabad, ‘undermining’ the interests of poor people and farmers.

Mr. Rajender called on the BJP leader and former Nirmal MLA A. Maheshwar Reddy in Nirmal, where he is observing an indefinite fast in protest against the new Master Plan announced by the Nirmal civic body.

Extending his support to the indefinite hunger strike, Mr. Rajender slammed the BRS regime for allegedly trying to convert agricultural lands into real estate ventures and industrial zones in the name of master plans to benefit its party leaders.

“We are not against development but will not allow snatching away of farmers’ lands in the guise of master plans,” he said, alleging that Manjulapur and Talveda villages in the green zone were converted into industrial zone, jeopardising the interests of local farmers in Nirmal district.

He further alleged that the Dharani portal was used as a tool to convert thousands of acres of unidentified lands across the State into benami names.

Those espousing the cause of farmers are being targeted and their voices are being muzzled by use of force, he charged condemning the alleged repressive measures against the peaceful protest by Mr. Maheshwar Reddy demanding scrapping of the ‘detrimental’ Master Plan for Nirmal Municipality.

