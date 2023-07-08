ADVERTISEMENT

BRS regime ‘most corrupt government’: PM Modi

July 08, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

PM Narendra Modi virtually sounded the poll bugle for the next Assembly elections due this year end in the State in Hanamkonda, the political nerve centre of north Telangana.

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers who came to attend a public meeting after the PM virtually laid the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet in Telangana’s Warangal district on July 08, 2023 | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

In a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the persons at the helm in BRS dispensation in the State of aiding and abetting corruption, earning the infamous distinction of the ‘most corrupt government.’

“The tentacles of corruption spread to Delhi under the corruption-ridden family rule in the State,” he charged, while addressing a public meeting christened ‘Vijaya Sankalp Sabha’ in Hanamkonda this afternoon.

Mr. Modi virtually sounded the poll bugle for the next Assembly elections due this year end in the State in Hanamkonda, the political nerve centre of north Telangana.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at Mamnoor airstrip in a helicopter and drove straight to the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, where he offered prayers to the Goddess Bhadrakali.

ALSO READ
PM Modi arrives in Warangal to lay foundation for projects worth ₹6,100 crore in Telangana; KCR stays away

He reached the Arts & Science College grounds in a cavalcade amid tight security arrangements.

He unveiled plaques laying the foundation stones for a slew of development projects worth ₹6,100 crore across various sectors including National Highways and also a Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

Later, addressing a public meeting Mr. Narendra Modi lashed out at both the BRS and Congress accusing them of being ‘family parties’ and ‘stumbling blocks’ to development.

“We have seen State governments entering collaborations for development projects, but it is an irony that for the first time the ruling parties of two States cooperated for a corruption deal,” he alleged.

The family rule in Telangana ruined the careers of lakhs of youths following the TSPSC exam question paper leak and the BRS regime betrayed all sections including farmers and unemployed youths by backtracking on its promises such as waiver of farm loans, jobs to the unemployed youths and unemployment allowance.

Mr. Modi said the Central government laid special focus on highways infrastructure and built more than 2,500 km of National Highways in Telangana in the last nine years and the proposed 176-km NH development projects including the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH 563 will accelerate the pace of development in Telangana. The Railway Manufacturing Unit, he added, would create employment opportunities to the youths and contribute to socio-economic development of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US