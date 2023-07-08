BRS regime ‘most corrupt government’: PM Modi

July 08, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

In a no-holds-barred attack on the ruling BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the persons at the helm in BRS dispensation in the State of aiding and abetting corruption, earning the infamous distinction of the ‘most corrupt government.’

“The tentacles of corruption spread to Delhi under the corruption-ridden family rule in the State,” he charged, while addressing a public meeting christened ‘Vijaya Sankalp Sabha’ in Hanamkonda this afternoon.

Mr. Modi virtually sounded the poll bugle for the next Assembly elections due this year end in the State in Hanamkonda, the political nerve centre of north Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister arrived at Mamnoor airstrip in a helicopter and drove straight to the historic Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, where he offered prayers to the Goddess Bhadrakali.

He reached the Arts & Science College grounds in a cavalcade amid tight security arrangements.

He unveiled plaques laying the foundation stones for a slew of development projects worth ₹6,100 crore across various sectors including National Highways and also a Railway Manufacturing Unit, Kazipet.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeastern Region G. Kishan Reddy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

Later, addressing a public meeting Mr. Narendra Modi lashed out at both the BRS and Congress accusing them of being ‘family parties’ and ‘stumbling blocks’ to development.

“We have seen State governments entering collaborations for development projects, but it is an irony that for the first time the ruling parties of two States cooperated for a corruption deal,” he alleged.

The family rule in Telangana ruined the careers of lakhs of youths following the TSPSC exam question paper leak and the BRS regime betrayed all sections including farmers and unemployed youths by backtracking on its promises such as waiver of farm loans, jobs to the unemployed youths and unemployment allowance.

Mr. Modi said the Central government laid special focus on highways infrastructure and built more than 2,500 km of National Highways in Telangana in the last nine years and the proposed 176-km NH development projects including the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of the NH 563 will accelerate the pace of development in Telangana. The Railway Manufacturing Unit, he added, would create employment opportunities to the youths and contribute to socio-economic development of the State.