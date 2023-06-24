ADVERTISEMENT

‘BRS regime making tall claims on Godavari waters to rural hinterland’

June 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Former member of Parliament from Karimnagar Ponnam Prabhakar says canal/ feeder and other infrastructure to provide irrigation in the tail-end areas is yet to be completed

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Ponnam Prabhakar

Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BRS regime was making ‘tall claims’ on providing Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to Rajanna Sircilla district’s rural hinterland without fully completing the Package 9 works of the KLIP to realise the full irrigation potential of the Upper Manair Project.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Upper Manair Project at Narmala in Gambhiraopet mandal on Saturday.

Though the Malkapeta reservoir has been completed, the canal/feeder and other related infrastructure works to ensure supply of water for irrigation to the farmers of tail-end areas are yet to be completed, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The assurances made by the persons at the helm to develop the 2 tmc ft capacity Upper Manair Project and fully cater to the water needs of farmers in rural hinterland of Rajanna Sircilla Assembly constituency, represented by Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, remained unfulfilled, he charged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US