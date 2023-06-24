‘BRS regime making tall claims on Godavari waters to rural hinterland’

June 24, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Congress leader and former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BRS regime was making ‘tall claims’ on providing Godavari waters from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to Rajanna Sircilla district’s rural hinterland without fully completing the Package 9 works of the KLIP to realise the full irrigation potential of the Upper Manair Project.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the Upper Manair Project at Narmala in Gambhiraopet mandal on Saturday.

Though the Malkapeta reservoir has been completed, the canal/feeder and other related infrastructure works to ensure supply of water for irrigation to the farmers of tail-end areas are yet to be completed, he alleged.

The assurances made by the persons at the helm to develop the 2 tmc ft capacity Upper Manair Project and fully cater to the water needs of farmers in rural hinterland of Rajanna Sircilla Assembly constituency, represented by Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao, remained unfulfilled, he charged.