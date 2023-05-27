BRS regime ‘betrayed’ unemployed youth: Bandi Sanjay

May 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KHAMMAM

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay came down heavily on the BRS dispensation accusing it of betraying unemployed youths by not fulfilling the promises made to them.

“The BRS regime neither fulfilled its promise of filling all the vacancies in various government departments nor provided unemployment allowance to the jobless youths,” he charged, alleging that the TSPSC exam fiasco left lakhs of unemployed youths in distress.

He was addressing the ‘Nirudyoga March’ held in Khammam late on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reiterating his party’s demand for a judicial probe into the TSPSC question paper leak case, Mr. Sanjay alleged that the persons at the helm are responsible for the TSPSC exam paper leak causing havoc among the job aspirants.

“Unfazed by the intimidatory tactics of the ruling party, we will continue to fight for the cause of unemployed youths,” he said asserting that the BJP will announce an annual recruitment calendar, fill up 1,90,000 vacancies in different government departments, take up DSC teachers’ recruitment, if voted to power in the next Assembly elections.

The BJP will not relent until the TSPSC is streamlined, ₹1 lakh compensation paid to each distraught unemployed youth and the persons behind the TSPSC question paper leak punished, he said.

The BJP State chief hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfill his promises to sanction ₹100 crore for the development of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam and implement ₹1,000 crore package for people living in the flood-prone areas in the temple town in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.