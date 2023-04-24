ADVERTISEMENT

BRS regime apathetic towards plight of farmers, says BJP State chief

April 24, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the latest spell of untimely rain and hailstorms have dealt another crippling blow to the farmers of Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to deliver on his promise of providing relief to the farmers who had suffered crop losses in the last month’s rain/hailstorm devastation.

“During his visit to Ramadugu mandal last month, the Chief Minister announced release of ₹228 crore relief to the rain-hit farmers in the State at a rate of ₹10,000 an acre. But not even a single rupee has been disbursed to the distraught farmers so far,” said Mr. Sanjay, while addressing media persons.

He, along with a host of BJP district leaders, visited the rain/hailstorm-ravaged paddy fields and other damaged crops in Chamanpally in Karimnagar rural mandal and Vedurugatta in Choppadandi mandal in Karimnagar district on Monday.

Several hailstorm-hit paddy and mango farmers recounted how nature’s fury delivered a crippling blow to them, resulting in massive crop losses.

Speaking to reporters, the Karimnagar MP said, “The Chief Minister owes an explanation to the distressed farmers for the delay in providing relief as per his promise.“ Stating that the Centre has released ₹3,000 crore under disaster relief to the State, he said, “The BRS regime should make public the details of the spending of these funds.”

The callous apathy of the BRS regime towards the farmers is evident from its miserable failure to keep the promises made to the farmers such as crop-loan waiver and supply of urea (fertilizer) for free, he charged.

Referring to the scale of devastation caused by the latest spell of summer rain/hailstorms, he said crops were damaged on over 24,000 acres in Karimnagar district alone. The BRS government should immediately disburse relief of ₹20,000 an acre to each affected farmer, he said.

BJP leader and former Choppadandi MLA Bodige Shoba and others were present.

