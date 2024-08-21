BRS questions ‘biased’ actions of HYDRAA

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is targeting only selective encroachments and demanded that the agency take action against the encroachments of Congress leaders too.

In a statement, spokesperson of the BRS Manne Krishank listed several properties of the Congress leaders, all alleged encroachments, and questioned the agency’s inaction against them. He pointed out specific instances seeking to know why some Congress leaders’ farmhouses, residences and resorts, including those belonging to a Minister, two former ministers, sitting legislators and an influential former MP, constructed in the buffer zones of lakes were not being touched by the agency.

He demanded a uniform approach by the HYDRAA against encroachments (structures) irrespective of the political allegiance of their owners.