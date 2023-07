July 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Rajya Sabha member Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy has donated ₹1 crore to provide succour to people affected by the floods in Munneru in and around Khammam.

He transferred the amount to the official bank account of the Collector. Last year, he donated ₹1 crore for flood relief measures in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. In a statement, Collector V P Gautham thanked the Rajya Sabha member for his generous gesture.