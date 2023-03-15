ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLA T Rajaiah breaks down over ‘false propaganda’

March 15, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A video of the ruling BRS MLA from Station Ghanpur T Rajaiah sobbing at a programme held in Karunagiri over the alleged conspiracy by his political rivals to “defame” him ahead of the Assembly elections due this year-end, went viral.

Mr Rajaiah turned emotional and broke down, condemning the allegations of harassment levelled by a woman sarpanch of Dharmasagar mandal against him four days ago.

“I am a 63-year-old person with great regard for women and their empowerment,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said while participating in a birth anniversary function.

“Some leaders from the Opposition parties as well as the BRS are spearheading false propaganda against me to tarnish my image with narrow political ends,” he said while sobbing.

“I will not be cowed down by such tactics but strive to serve people of my constituency with renewed vigour,” Mr Rajaiah said, exuding the confidence that he would emerge a winner from the constituency for the fifth time in the next Assembly polls.

